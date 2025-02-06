CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $430.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $390.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $417.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.09, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.40. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $419.39.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,315 shares of company stock worth $37,321,176 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.