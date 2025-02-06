CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 318.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CSX by 616.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 958,957 shares during the period. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Trading Up 0.0 %

CSX stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.