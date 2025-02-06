eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $61.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

eBay Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

