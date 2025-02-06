Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

