Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $182,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

