Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.6 %

CRL opened at $165.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.