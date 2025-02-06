Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 155.40% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

