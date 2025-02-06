FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.
FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.3 %
FLNG stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
