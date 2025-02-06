Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:APD opened at $333.45 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.