Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of AEM opened at $98.58 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

