Stifel Nicolaus Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $105.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

NYSE:ELF opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $121,558,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after buying an additional 383,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 20,187.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

