Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
About Credit Suisse Group
