Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,976. This represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,559. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

