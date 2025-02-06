Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 287,937 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

