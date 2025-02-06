Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

