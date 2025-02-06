Church & Dwight’s (CHD) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $12,842,559 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

