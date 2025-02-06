Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,862 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

