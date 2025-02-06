Spire Wealth Management Has $525,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

