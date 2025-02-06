Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $315.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.28. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Eaton by 83.2% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.