1,916 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after acquiring an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,278,000 after purchasing an additional 552,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arista Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,228,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

