Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3,834.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

