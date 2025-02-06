Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $175.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.