CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. CNX Resources has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 135.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

