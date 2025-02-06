DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

