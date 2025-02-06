DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,085,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

