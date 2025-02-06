Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

