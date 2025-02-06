iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,847,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $4,485,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 41,140 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

