Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.51% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DWLD opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.