DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $19,505,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at about $5,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 353.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 228,499 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prudential in the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUK. Barclays upgraded Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

