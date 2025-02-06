DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 6.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Azenta by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 712 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,529.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,352.44. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Cornog bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,298. This trade represents a 554.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,423 shares of company stock worth $57,020. Company insiders own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.47. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $67.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

