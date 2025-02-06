Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

