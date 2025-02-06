DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.