DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $302.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average is $284.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

