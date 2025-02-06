DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.