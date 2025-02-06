DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Trading Down 0.5 %

DHT stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

