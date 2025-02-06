Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

