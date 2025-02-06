HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $139,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after purchasing an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of HSBC by 28.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 301,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

