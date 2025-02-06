DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 702 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

