Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.77.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

