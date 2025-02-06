DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

