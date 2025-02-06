Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.9 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,843.68 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,038.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.