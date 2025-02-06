DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $63,114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 99,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 97,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.