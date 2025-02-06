DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

