DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.3 %

BOH opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

