DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 659 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 61,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

