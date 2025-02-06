DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 326,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 509.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,014 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 24.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

