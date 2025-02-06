DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

