DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 328.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.61 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

