DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of IAC worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,259 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,847,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

IAC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). The company had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.