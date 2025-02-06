DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sirius XM by 37.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

None

